Cabbages and Kings

This was a good day. Got a chapter finished and so did Kelly. In honor of that, we deserve a break. Let's have some fun. I saw this little quiz on one of my fave blogs and I have to admit, I had trouble figuring out my answers.So I thought I'd ask you guys. Go get some Sno-caps and fill in the blanks:1) Worst well-regarded film2) Most overhyped film (note that this is slightly different from above; the first measures the absolute badness level, while the second measures the delta between reputation and actual quality)3) Worst film to win a best picture Oscar4) Most disappointing film (ie should have been good but wasn't)5) Worst movie, full stop. (Must have been a major motion picture release--no direct-to-video, or film festival torture tactics, please)6) Worst movie with good direction (ie terrible script, awful acting, producer interference, etc)7) Biggest unknown treasureHere's my picks:1. "Unforgiven" (sorry, Clint)2. "Cleopatra" (Even Richard Burton couldn't save this toga dog)3. Vintage: "The Greatest Show on Earth" (Jimmy Stewart as a murdering clown!) Modern: "Crash" (a total wreck)4. "Godfather III"5. "Staying Alive" (John Travolta as a loincloth-clad Broadway gypsy; a crass sequel attempt to cash in on "Saturday Night Fever")6. "2001"7. "Cinema Paradiso" (okay, it won best foreign film but it's still my fave "little" movie. I also have a soft spot for "Downhill Racer" (Robert Redford going against type as a bastard Olympic skiier)What say you?