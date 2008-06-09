Cabbages and Kings

Day 15: Intermission!
This was a good day. Got a chapter finished and so did Kelly. In honor of that, we deserve a break. Let's have some fun. I saw this little quiz on one of my fave blogs and I have to admit, I had trouble figuring out my answers.
So I thought I'd ask you guys. Go get some Sno-caps and fill in the blanks:
1) Worst well-regarded film
2) Most overhyped film (note that this is slightly different from above; the first measures the absolute badness level, while the second measures the delta between reputation and actual quality)
3) Worst film to win a best picture Oscar
4) Most disappointing film (ie should have been good but wasn't)
5) Worst movie, full stop. (Must have been a major motion picture release--no direct-to-video, or film festival torture tactics, please)
6) Worst movie with good direction (ie terrible script, awful acting, producer interference, etc)
7) Biggest unknown treasure
Here's my picks:
1. "Unforgiven" (sorry, Clint)
2. "Cleopatra" (Even Richard Burton couldn't save this toga dog)
3. Vintage: "The Greatest Show on Earth" (Jimmy Stewart as a murdering clown!) Modern: "Crash" (a total wreck)
4. "Godfather III"
5. "Staying Alive" (John Travolta as a loincloth-clad Broadway gypsy; a crass sequel attempt to cash in on "Saturday Night Fever")
6. "2001"
7. "Cinema Paradiso" (okay, it won best foreign film but it's still my fave "little" movie. I also have a soft spot for "Downhill Racer" (Robert Redford going against type as a bastard Olympic skiier)
What say you?
4 Comments:
1. Forest Gump
2. Titanic
3. Around the World in Eighty Days
4. New York, New York
5. Xanadu
6. 1941
7. Pelle, the Conqueror
Around the Bend would be my Biggest Unknown Treasure. If you haven't seen it, you simply must.
I saw this little quiz on one of my fave blogs and I have to admit, I had trouble figuring out my answers
I'd have to vote for the Merchant & Ivory films for good direction and bad scripts. They surely were visual chocolate cake, though...
