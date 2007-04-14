I took my dog for a long walk tonight. It was one of those lovely spring nights here in Fort Lauderdale. Cool, balmy, smelling of the sea and night blooming jasmine. The perfect kind of night for an epiphany.Oh no...she's going deep on us.Nah. Wouldn't do that. But will you allow me to be serious?This is my blog sign-off tonight. I don't have the huge following to make any blogasphere headlines, but that it is not the point. I am writing to you folks who have have shown up here to read my stuff for the last year or so. Many have contributed, many have just lurked. We've had some fun, some passionate exchanges. We've learned from each other. You've given me great joy.But here's the thing. Over the past couple weeks, I have come to a realization. I only have so much energy to give. To give to my loved ones. To give to my friends. To give to my work. To give to myself.We writers, God, we are driving ourselves crazy these days trying to do it all. To blog. To tour. To promote. To network. To market. Too....?What is being lost as we push the rock up the hill every day? Creative energy lost to our books? Time lost to our families? No nights to do something as simple as taking the dog for a nice long walk? No time to take a well-deserved breath and say, "enough?"I have two friends named Elaine. My friend Elaine Flinn gave up her spot on her blog Murderati this week so she could find a better balance in her life. My friend Elaine Viets had a stroke this week. She will recover. But I am trying to figure out not just how I can help her but what I can learn from her.I am writing this in an emotional state tonight. But with a greater clarity than I have felt in a long time. I will miss you all. I bid you to visit the sites listed at the left of this entry. Lots of good advice, entertainment and great stuff out there in the writer's blog world.The time has come the walrus saidTo talk of many things:Of shoes and ships and sealing waxOf cabbages and kings- Alice in WonderlandAnd the time has come to sign off. Thank you all for visiting Cabbages and Kings. You've been great. As for me? Don't fret. I am walking the dog.