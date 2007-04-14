Cabbages and Kings

Walkin' the dog
I took my dog for a long walk tonight. It was one of those lovely spring nights here in Fort Lauderdale. Cool, balmy, smelling of the sea and night blooming jasmine. The perfect kind of night for an epiphany.
Oh no...she's going deep on us.
Nah. Wouldn't do that. But will you allow me to be serious?
This is my blog sign-off tonight. I don't have the huge following to make any blogasphere headlines, but that it is not the point. I am writing to you folks who have have shown up here to read my stuff for the last year or so. Many have contributed, many have just lurked. We've had some fun, some passionate exchanges. We've learned from each other. You've given me great joy.
But here's the thing. Over the past couple weeks, I have come to a realization. I only have so much energy to give. To give to my loved ones. To give to my friends. To give to my work. To give to myself.
We writers, God, we are driving ourselves crazy these days trying to do it all. To blog. To tour. To promote. To network. To market. Too....?
What is being lost as we push the rock up the hill every day? Creative energy lost to our books? Time lost to our families? No nights to do something as simple as taking the dog for a nice long walk? No time to take a well-deserved breath and say, "enough?"
I have two friends named Elaine. My friend Elaine Flinn gave up her spot on her blog Murderati this week so she could find a better balance in her life. My friend Elaine Viets had a stroke this week. She will recover. But I am trying to figure out not just how I can help her but what I can learn from her.
I am writing this in an emotional state tonight. But with a greater clarity than I have felt in a long time. I will miss you all. I bid you to visit the sites listed at the left of this entry. Lots of good advice, entertainment and great stuff out there in the writer's blog world.
The time has come the walrus said
To talk of many things:
Of shoes and ships and sealing wax
Of cabbages and kings
- Alice in Wonderland
And the time has come to sign off. Thank you all for visiting Cabbages and Kings. You've been great. As for me? Don't fret. I am walking the dog.
Oh no...she's going deep on us.
Nah. Wouldn't do that. But will you allow me to be serious?
This is my blog sign-off tonight. I don't have the huge following to make any blogasphere headlines, but that it is not the point. I am writing to you folks who have have shown up here to read my stuff for the last year or so. Many have contributed, many have just lurked. We've had some fun, some passionate exchanges. We've learned from each other. You've given me great joy.
But here's the thing. Over the past couple weeks, I have come to a realization. I only have so much energy to give. To give to my loved ones. To give to my friends. To give to my work. To give to myself.
We writers, God, we are driving ourselves crazy these days trying to do it all. To blog. To tour. To promote. To network. To market. Too....?
What is being lost as we push the rock up the hill every day? Creative energy lost to our books? Time lost to our families? No nights to do something as simple as taking the dog for a nice long walk? No time to take a well-deserved breath and say, "enough?"
I have two friends named Elaine. My friend Elaine Flinn gave up her spot on her blog Murderati this week so she could find a better balance in her life. My friend Elaine Viets had a stroke this week. She will recover. But I am trying to figure out not just how I can help her but what I can learn from her.
I am writing this in an emotional state tonight. But with a greater clarity than I have felt in a long time. I will miss you all. I bid you to visit the sites listed at the left of this entry. Lots of good advice, entertainment and great stuff out there in the writer's blog world.
The time has come the walrus said
To talk of many things:
Of shoes and ships and sealing wax
Of cabbages and kings
- Alice in Wonderland
And the time has come to sign off. Thank you all for visiting Cabbages and Kings. You've been great. As for me? Don't fret. I am walking the dog.
16 Comments:
Sorry to hear it, Kris, although I truly understand. Similar theme in my most recent blog post.
I've noticed a lot of authors are blogging less frequently than a year ago, so it might be that the blog dog has had its day. At any rate, I'll miss your wisdom here.
But, you know, I'll stay in touch. For one thing, you owe me a signed copy of A Thousand Bones. ;)
Hope to see you at Sleuthfest 2008.
Peace
Jude
Congratulations, Kris! I'm so glad you've 'seen the light' too! Life, they say - is too short - and you and I have thankfully taken heed of that sage advice.
I'm going to take Rocky for a walk now too...
You can't do it all, Kris. First and foremost you are a writer. Go write.
I've enjoyed your blog, but I understand completely. And I've got an ARC of A Thousand Bones on the shelf that's coming up to be read and I'll figure out how to do something with it. Maybe ITW.
Best,
Mark Terry
Sad to see you go. Cabbages & Kings was always a good read, but if it causes stress, writing should always have priority.
I enjoyed your posts -- and Booky Noise was a great help.
But when push comes to shove, family, writing, and even walking the dog should take precedent over your blog.
Just don't quit the writing!
Cheers.
Though I don't think I ever commented, I enjoyed your blog. I can understand your need to prioritize and wish you the best.
-Karen
Aww, bummer! I understand, but I've enjoyed your blog immensely. In fact, I linked from who-knows-where, and then I bought your book!
As much as I love the blog, I love your stories better. In understand the need for balance. Good luck! We'll miss you!
Like Karen, I don't think I ever commented but I have been lurking since Sleuthfest 06. I have enjoyed your blog and have learned a lot from it. Thanks for all you do. Terrie
So sorry to see you go but I can understand. As the others have said, just keep writing - please
I've been lurking.
Thanks for allowing it.
Cheers to you.
Write on.
Kris, I've been a lurker here as well, and enjoyed the glimpse into your writing lives.
We'll keep in up in person. I'll be the one buying you drinks in the bar.
Boy, I get that! I'll miss your blog, but you can always come back if you feel like it. And I have to admit, I'm thinking of ditching my blog, too. These things come in waves. :)
Your first job is to produce those wonderful books of yours. Oh, and live your life, too.
Missing you & your blog....
I only came across your blog today at work. There's something about those moments in between the phone calls, reports and inter-office memos that bring out the best in me - and the Internet, too, it seems. If I were a deeper soul I'd be better able to expound on the serendipity found in not doing what you're supposed to be doing but doing, rather, what you need to do so that your day doesn't remain a mere serial comedy of phone calls, reports and inter-office memos.
For what it's worth, then, I enjoyed what I read. Thanks, and good luck.
I just found your blog today. Sorry to hear you are quitting but I totally get it. I feel so overwhelmed by it all sometimes. Good luck and have fun walking the dog.
Post a Comment
<< Home