Cabbages and Kings

This is a tough week, book-wise. The deadline dogs are biting at my heels. The computer is getting ready to die. And those demons of doubt -- is this the biggest piece of crap I've ever written? -- have me staring at the clock at 3 a.m., twisting in my sweaty sheets.But then, an email like this comes into my in-box:Dear P.J. Parrish,Hello, I just wanted you both to know that I started reading your books about three years ago. I am originally from the Detroit area and now live in Broward County with my wife and three kids. Your books have rekindled many memories when I was a child. Family vacations to Irish Hills, Houghton Lake, Frankenmuth, fishing trips on Lake Erie and the Huron River, and weekend trips to the U.P. I am a deputy with the Broward County Sheriff's Office and your books gave me a new inspiration about law enforcement and reinforce what I love about police work. Keep up the good work, I always look forward to the next book.Thank you, Deputy Danny Krystyan. You gave me new inspiration and reinforced what I love about writing.