Cabbages and Kings

Go ahead, make my day
This is a tough week, book-wise. The deadline dogs are biting at my heels. The computer is getting ready to die. And those demons of doubt -- is this the biggest piece of crap I've ever written? -- have me staring at the clock at 3 a.m., twisting in my sweaty sheets.
But then, an email like this comes into my in-box:
Dear P.J. Parrish,
Hello, I just wanted you both to know that I started reading your books about three years ago. I am originally from the Detroit area and now live in Broward County with my wife and three kids. Your books have rekindled many memories when I was a child. Family vacations to Irish Hills, Houghton Lake, Frankenmuth, fishing trips on Lake Erie and the Huron River, and weekend trips to the U.P. I am a deputy with the Broward County Sheriff's Office and your books gave me a new inspiration about law enforcement and reinforce what I love about police work. Keep up the good work, I always look forward to the next book.
Thank you, Deputy Danny Krystyan. You gave me new inspiration and reinforced what I love about writing.
2 Comments:
Very cool letter. Gotta feel good about that.
Self-doubt, deadline angst, fear of failure...
Some of our worst enemies. Try not to sweat it too much. You guys always come through with the goods.
Best of luck with your new one!
Just in the nick of time...
Post a Comment
