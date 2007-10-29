Cabbages and Kings

Scariest book I ever read: "The Haunting of Hill House" by Shirley Jackson



Scariest short story I ever read: "Turn of the Screw" by Henry James







Scariest movie I saw as an adult: "The Exorcist"







Scariest movie I saw as a kid: "The Blob"





Scariest moment I've ever had: sharing a panel with Charlotte Curtis, op-ed editor of the New York Times when I was only 21 years old.



Scariest thing I've ever done: Chairing the Edgars last year.



Scariest thing I ever saw: a shark while I was snorkling.







Scariest thing I want to do before I die: go skydiving.





And finally, the scariest thing you will see today:





That's me with my husband Daniel and dog Bailey going out to trick or treat. What's your scariest list? Happy halloween!



