Cabbages and Kings

I am still trying to push the baby out, so I all my words are being funneled into things for which they are paying me (ie a book that was due two weeks ago).In the meantime, I have to alert you to my newest favorite website, Pop Sensation , where you find the best covers of vintage paperback crime novels this side of Ray Walsh's store in E. Lansing. And the commentary is priceless.The fellow who does this site also has a great site called Rex Parker Does the NYT Crossword Puzzle , where every day he gives cheaters like me the answers.Check it out and see you here Monday with a fresh post!