Cabbages and Kings

Fresh pulp
I am still trying to push the baby out, so I all my words are being funneled into things for which they are paying me (ie a book that was due two weeks ago).
In the meantime, I have to alert you to my newest favorite website, Pop Sensation, where you find the best covers of vintage paperback crime novels this side of Ray Walsh's store in E. Lansing. And the commentary is priceless.
The fellow who does this site also has a great site called Rex Parker Does the NYT Crossword Puzzle, where every day he gives cheaters like me the answers.
Check it out and see you here Monday with a fresh post!
3 Comments:
Thanks for the link, Kris. I love the artwork on the old pulp covers, and the commentary cracked me up.
Is there a site that offers old pulp titles for sale? I'd like to start a collection of my own.
Y'know, looking at that cover, I'm led to contemplate, well, many things. One of them, though, is the notion that men no longer read books. And I'm looking at that cover and thinkin', "Hmmm, you just don't see that many book covers like that any more."
And I'm thinkin', "Hmmm, I wonder if that has something to do with why men aren't reading books."
I dunno. Ask your husband what his opinion is. :)
Mark,
I am sure many of my fellow sisters find offense at these old covers. But yanno, I kind of like these sexy women. They're like James Bond or Zorro. We know they don't really exist but it is fun to imagine.
